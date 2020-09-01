The Republican National Convention last week renewed my hope for America and passion for my fellow Americans that was first cultivated when I was a preschooler in 1976.
That year, the entire curriculum was dedicated to celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
To mark the bicentennial, we handpainted Betsy Ross flags, molded Liberty Bells and glued cotton balls to our face to portray Uncle Sam. We stuck feathers in our caps and made macaroni necklaces. I am not sure we got that part correct. But I do remember learning from Yankee Doodle that gentlemen should be kind to the ladies.
My enthusiasm for this country led me to volunteer at the Kerr County Republican Party Headquarters office, where I can express my commitment to President Trump, Rep. Chip Roy and other local Republican candidates.
While I would love to roll back the hands of time, I know I was born for
just this time.
I was inspired by four historic nights of listening to heroic and heart-wrenching stories that included hardship and triumph from fellow Americans. In front of millions watching on television and via the internet, we didn’t see stale politicians speaking to America.
I wasn’t alone in my awe of the fireworks display that lit up our nation’s capital Thursday night at the conclusion of President Trump’s acceptance speech, because all the next day Kerr County residents came to headquarters energized to support the president in his bid for reelection on Nov. 3. They wanted to donate, volunteer and take home multiple signs to display in their yard.
New voters came in to register for the first time in their lives, some raised in Democratic households.
One man admitted he had been a Republican all his life but had never voted because he thought “they” had it handled. There was a rush on Trump 2020 flags because several spontaneous rallies for Trump had been scheduled for the weekend.
The money raised by KCRP stays here in our community to support local Republican candidates. It is critical that we ride this wave of excitement and not let the momentum slow. For real change we must campaign for local and state candidates.
Every day I volunteer, my heart breaks for the grandparents whose children and grandchildren no longer speak to them over politics. To which I often add, this divide is not political. We have strayed from our American history, values and core beliefs that made America the land of opportunity.
A member of Generation X, and a lifelong conservative, I learned basic civics and government from the 1973 television series “Schoolhouse Rock.” The classic jingle “The Great American Melting Pot” was on display at the RNC.
“You simply melt right in
It doesn’t matter what your skin
It doesn’t matter where you’re from
Or your religion, you jump right in
To the great American melting pot
The great American melting pot
Ooh, what a stew, red, white, and blue”
Just like the RNC, the residents who come to the KCRP headquarters are a diverse bunch of Americans. They all share the excitement of a preschool class, some anxious to teach history and others ready to learn.
Leigh Gibson is a Kerrville resident and former reporter.
