1:30 p.m. Wednesday update:
A brief window of above freezing temperatures occurred Wednesday.
This window of above freezing temperatures likely comes to an end late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.
NEXT ARCTIC COLD FRONT
Our next arctic cold front moves in Wednesday with lows dropping into the lower and middle 20's for most locations.
A wintry mix may redevelop during the overnight hours, especially between 3 a.m. and sunrise Thursday.
North winds average 5 to 15 mph overnight producing wind chills in the teens and single digits again.
COLD WITH WINTRY SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY
Wintry snow showers are in the forecast Thursday with additional accumulations of one to three inches of snow possible.
Road conditions remain treacherous and intermittent power outages remain possible.
Highs remain in the middle to upper 20's.
Wind chills remain in the teens most of the day.
SNOW ENDS, VERY COLD THURSDAY NIGHT
Precipitation comes to an end, but temperatures will be colder again.
Many areas will drop to between 14 and 18 degrees for an overnight low.
Ice and snow packed roadways are in the forecast once more.
North-northwest winds average 5 to 10 mph Thursday night.
SUNNY FRIDAY, STILL COLD
Sunny skies return Friday with highs in the 40's.
Light and variable winds are in the forecast Friday.
