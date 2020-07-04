In light of the county commissioners recent decision not to require face coverings, I must say I am very disappointed in how little regard the county council has for human life.
I guess that I should have expected the outcome that the commissioners arrived at. Commissioners are more interested in appeasing the vocal minority and getting re-elected instead standing up and making a difference in what has become a national crisis that has now taken 125,000+ lives.
Masks have been shown to limit the spread of this virus. Yet, you ignore the science in favor of the vocal minority’s false claims of infringement of their personal rights.
How about my personal rights to not be infected by the self-serving minority? You have forced me to make drastic changes in my lifestyle. I will no longer frequent restaurants, or other businesses that do not require masks or appear to be crowded with those who do not wear them — have you heard of Amazon? They will gladly take my money. Had you required a mask wearing I would have been more comfortable going out in public and spending my money.
Now I am forced to seriously weigh all of my decisions before I expose myself to the public.
However, on the positive side, I am not spending my money in a county that has so little regard for human life and in which there has been a significant rise in cases of the virus.
Bernie Block, Kerrville
