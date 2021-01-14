A strong cold front brings gusty north winds and elevated fire dangers across the Hill Country Thursday afternoon.
Skies remain sunny although haze may occur due to West Texas dust and cedar in the atmosphere.
High temperatures remain in the 60's and will fall into the 40's and 50's by sunset as wind gusts exceed 20 to 30 mph at times this afternoon and this evening.
Humidity values drop to between 20 and 25 percent Thursday afternoon creating elevated dangers for grassfires.
Winds taper off tonight with cold overnight lows between 25 and 30 degrees.
Winds remain out of the north tapering off to less than 10 mph after midnight.
Sunshine returns Friday with highs holding in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.