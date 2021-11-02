Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 1:11 am
Kiley Goodman had 40 assists for the Ingram Lady Warriors in Tuesday night's bi-district game against Nixon-Smiley in Devine.
DEVINE - The Ingram Lady Warriors walked into Devine and secured a Bi-District championship win over Nixon-Smiley in five sets, 20-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16 and 18-16.
The Lady Warriors earned every point Tuesday night in the same gymnasium where they lost in the playoffs last year.
Kiley Goodman was incredible Tuesday night. She logged 40 assists in the victory.
Madison McClintock maintained her leadership offensively. She produced 16 kills and served four aces. She defensively recorded three blocks.
Riley Griffin had 12 kills Tuesday night. She defensively finished with 20 digs and also recorded two blocks.
Rylan Wilt was a force on defense with 25 digs. She also served four aces.
Ingram will advance to the next round of the playoffs with time, date and opponent to be determined.
