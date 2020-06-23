A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for an area including Kerr County.
"There will remain a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across much of South Central Texas Wednesday through Friday," states the advisory from the National Weather Service. "Some pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible each day, and the cumulative rain chances could lead to localized flooding."
Hail and damaging wind gusts also are possible, according to the advisory.
