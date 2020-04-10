Robert Gary Payne Services at a later date Apr 10, 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KERRVILLE — Services for Robert Gary Payne, 74, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, March 12, 2020, will be held at later date. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture April 2020 Hill Country Culture April 2020 Upcoming Events Apr 10 Drum Circle Fri, Apr 10, 2020 CDT Apr 14 Grief Support Group Tue, Apr 14, 2020 Apr 15 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Apr 15, 2020 CDT Apr 15 A Course in Miracles Wed, Apr 15, 2020 CDT Apr 16 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Apr 16, 2020 CDT TRENDING NOW Bandera County man being treated for coronavirus at Peterson Police involved in shooting on I-10 near Comfort Kerrville police seek help identifying man found dead in Guadalupe River Starting Saturday, Walmart will only allow so many people in a store at one time Texas Workforce Commission outlines new plan for accessing unemployment claims Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll When do you think the coronavirus pandemic will be finished? A lot of us are hoping this will be done soon, but others aren't so sure? If you were to pick a date, which date do you think will be the end of our staying at home? You voted: May 1 June 1 July 1 Aug 1 Sept. 1 Not until we have a vaccine Vote View Results Back
