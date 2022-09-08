Low rain chance through Friday cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The overall weather pattern looks hot and generally dry across the Hill Country for the remainder of the work week.There is a low chance of rain in the forecast each day, mainly south and east of Kerrville. If storms develop, they will be isolated in nature. Temperatures will be mild in the morning with hot afternoons through the weekend.MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT THURSDAYMostly sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast Thursday across the Hill Country. Highs top out in the lower 90s. Humidity values will be high in the morning hours, dropping off a bit in the afternoon.There is a less than 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. It’s not zero percent, but rain chances are quite low.Winds become north at 5 to 15 mph. FAIR AND MILD OVERNIGHTFair skies are in the forecast overnight.Low temperatures will be slightly cooler with most locations dropping into the middle and upper 60s.Winds become light and southeast through the overnight hours. Rain chances drop off after sunset, if any storms develop at all.MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT FRIDAYMostly sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday. High temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Winds become south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon hours.A low 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday afternoon and Friday evening.WEATHER DOESN’T CHANGE OVER THE WEEKENDUnless something very unexpected happens, the weather forecast will not change very much on Saturday and Sunday.Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s each day with lows in the upper 60s each night.Rain chances are less than 10% each day across the Hill Country. 