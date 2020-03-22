As of Mar. 22, there are no cases of COVID-19 reported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, according to Lisa Winters, director of marketing and community relations.
Peterson Health is working on setting up telemedicine physician calls with Peterson Health Associates. Patients or prospective patients will be able to have appointments remotely, Winters said.
The telemedicine calls will likely be available midweek.
(2) comments
Oh that's great but what we really want to know is how many COVID-19 tests have been preformed in Kerrville or even Kerr County? Because if they still are not testing people then of course it's going to be zero. How about a little transperancy from our local Government/Health Providers? To date, how many COVID-19 tests have been performed? If none have been given, why not? And don't shove the blame on another Government Entity like the CDC!
That is great news, but only temporary - all sources say we are no where near the peak maybe end of April and likely to return every winter until vaccine found. Dr.David Ho, prominent researcher Columbia Hospital. Gov Cuamo this am stated NY hospitals preparing for worst and each must find at least 50% new beds asap. ICU and regular. Is Peterson (and Fredericksburg) doing that? Be Prepared. ALL Elective surgeries cancelled till ???, maybe find beds for minor or non-dangerous cases in our VA and State Hospitals on a temp.basis? Or convert empty motel/hotel wings to hospital spaces? Don't get caught like Italy and DC did early. Get ahead of the curve. Find retired nurses, doctors, lab, hospital staff who could/would help in emergency get them lined up now.
