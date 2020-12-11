The Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center has had four of its residents die from coronavirus, along with 25 residents and employees test positive, according to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Kerrville Daily Times.
After initially confirming an outbreak at the Kerrville hospital, mostly in the memory care unit, the the Department of Veterans Affairs declined to disclose how prevalent the virus outbreak, or how many fatalities occurred among residents at the medical center.
Instead, VA public affairs officers referred The Kerrville Daily Times to an aggregate number kept for the San Antonio area of deaths and the number of cases. Most, if not all, of the regional deaths have occurred at Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital in San Antonio.
On Nov. 25, The Kerrville Daily Times filed a federal Freedom of Information Act request to determine how prevalent the outbreak was in Kerrville. The FOIA request returned with 12 residents were infected, with all being transferred to San Antonio, where four died. There were 13 members of the staff who also tested positive, according to the FOIA request.
These four deaths have not previously been accounted for in Kerr County's death toll, which stood at 40 on Friday morning.
The request does not provide specifics as far as dates and demographic information.
The VA reports that 90 veterans have died from COVID-19 in the San Antonio area, with more than 2,000 testing positive.
