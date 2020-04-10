Janet Denise Bacon Everett passed peacefully from this life to a life without pain, suffering or worries on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas.
Janet was born on June 1, 1962, in Vernon, Texas, to parents Joe Bacon and Juanita Matney Bacon. Janet grew up in Vernon, where she graduated from Vernon High School. She went on to attend and graduate from Texas Tech University, and she was a fiercely loyal Red Raider all her life!
Janet dedicated her adult life to helping others. In the mid 1980s, she moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, where she began a career with Children’s Protective Services and later was the director for Hill Country Family Outreach.
In 2001, Janet founded Outfield Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating about organ donation and assisting families/persons who received the gift of life.
Janet’s body always created an obstacle for her, but most would never know of her internal battles. She was born with cystic fibrosis and not expected to survive childhood.
Janet was the fourth recipient of a double lung transplant at The Dallas Presbyterian/St. Lukes Medical Center in 1995. Five years later she faced the need for another transplant, because the anti-rejection drug had destroyed her kidney function.
Janet was blessed to receive her second gift of life in 2000, a kidney directed to her. In 2015 Janet learned she was the third longest living transplant recipient in Texas.
Through two generous gifts of life, Janet was able to continue her mission in life, which was to give to others. In her continued spirit of helping others, she chose to donate her body to the U.T. Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. No doubt she will continue a work of education to help others who suffer from cystic fibrosis, as well as help us learn more about organ transplants.
Janet’s beloved nephrologist, Dr. Pariac Mulgrew said, “she entered the race to run a mile and instead she ran a marathon. She enjoyed the crowd along the way, but marathons are tiring ... and now she must rest.”
All of us who knew her will miss her sparkle and light in our lives!
Janet is survived by a stepsister, Patti Owen (Bill) of Amarillo, Texas; as well as by numerous extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Linda.
In keeping with Janet’s lifelong mission and to honor her memory, donations may be made to The Ultimate Gift of Life at www.theultimategiftoflife.com or to The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance at www.tosa1.org.
Please be an organ donor in her memory!
At her request, there will be no memorial service.
