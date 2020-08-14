Kerr County had its seventh coronavirus-related death reported on Friday but details about the case were unavailable, according to county officials.
“We’re saddened to report that the virus has claimed yet another one of our local folks,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator. “It’s a reminder that we’re not ‘free and clear’ yet.”
Thomas said the person’s identity and specifics are withheld for reasons of privacy, but more about the fatality is expected to be announced on Aug. 17. On Friday, Peterson Health announced that it had recorded three new cases and just one person hospitalized due to the virus.
In a press release, Kerr County officials said that they were seeing a downward trend in the number of positive cases. However, the positivity rate continues to be about 10% — at least from those tested at Peterson Health since June 24.
Over the last week, the positivity rate is about 5.5%, but it remains unclear how long it takes Peterson and others to turnaround testing results.
The total number of Kerr County residents who have tested positive for the virus is 423. The Kerrville Daily Times has decided not to include the number of recoveries because there does not appear to be a consistent way of tracking it between the city of Kerrville, Kerr County, the Texas Department of State Health Services and Peterson Health.
As an example, county officials had admitted there are more than 50 cases that are unaccounted for, and more than 70 that are still backlogged with state officials. Outside day of death, the details of the deaths of four of the six who died previously are also still unknown.
Across the state, the number of deaths continued to rise with another 313 fatalities reported. Those are not from a 24-hour period but cover several days or weeks until the state receives the death certificate. The death toll is most likely far greater than the state is able to track because it takes up to 10 days for those death certificates to be filed.
In July, there were 12 days where more than 200 Texans died each day, and the state isn’t done counting. From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of excess deaths in Texas has continued to be far greater than what would be expected at the highest range. On any given day, about 500 Texans die per day but in the month of July the CDC observed that about 600 died per day — well above models the center would expect.
Coronavirus has now claimed 9,600 lived in Texas and will top 10,000 early next week.
While the number of deaths continue to climb, the number of positive cases across the state seemed to stabilize. On Friday there were more than 7,000 new cases reported. The other bit of good news is that the number of those hospitalized has stayed under 7,000 for the second consecutive day.
