Elli Tull began dipping a squeegee broom into a can of paint at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Then, the rising Tivy senior performed a popular Tivy tradition, using the instrument to paint a parking space in the Tivy High School student lot.
Before every school year, Tivy students gather at the high school to paint their designated parking spaces. It’s always a fun event, but the scene on Tuesday felt especially meaningful. Tull and her friends haven’t attended school since March 12. For most of this summer, they weren’t sure when they were going to return. On July 31, the Kerrville Independent School District announced that it was delaying the start of the school year to Aug. 24. (Students can either attend in-person classes or receive virtual instruction).
The Tivy students admitted that virtual learning has been a challenge. They have missed their friends, teachers and normal routine. Painting their parking spaces on Tuesday signaled a return to normalcy.
“We found out through the process of virtual learning that kids really need face-to-face instruction,” Tivy assistant principal Chris Cook said. “Virtual learning is a challenge for some of our kids, but just to see the excitement of the band coming back — you can hear some of the musical instruments in the hall — gives (the administration) a sense of normalcy and excitement for returning. We know how excited the kids are about it.”
Tull and her friends were certainly excited on Tuesday, even though they readily admitted they’re not the best painters. They all decided to play it safe and just color their designated spots pink.
“Maybe I’ll paint my name too,” said Tull, laughing.
Mainly, they were just excited to be reunited with their school friends. KerrYounglife leader Josh Smithson even grilled burgers for the students.
“This is the most normal thing we have done since March,” Tivy senior Meg Butler said. “It was pretty exciting to come out here and see people we haven’t seen here since March. … It’s great that (Joshua) will come out here and grill food for us so we don’t have to spend our money. He’s the best because he’s always around for things like this and is super supportive.”
Still, Butler and her friends know they are entering a school year of uncertainty. They aren’t sure whether there will be Friday pep rallies or if they will be able to attend athletic events. They are also aware that their daily routine will be significantly different from previous years.
Mask wearing will be mandatory. Teachers will be equipped with personal protective equipment. Health checks will be performed before students arrive on campus. The campuses will also be less accessible to parents and visitors.
That’s why the Tivy seniors were so excited to be painting in the high school parking lot on Tuesday; they are not taking any tradition for granted during their senior year.
“I’m really excited to get back into a routine,” Butler said. “I’m excited to see people and teachers again.
