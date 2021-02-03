BOERNE GIRLS 34, TIVY LADY ANTLERS 23
Ashlee Zirkel scored seven points, including one 3-pointer, and Tivy dropped a close contest against Boerne Champion, 34-23 Tuesday night.
Laila Casillas had four points, including a triple.
Cassidy Harmon and Jaida Davis also knocked down a 3-pointer apiece for the Lady Antlers.
Riley Dill, Ashlynn Way and Laurel Pruitt also scored buckets for the Lady Antlers.
Despite the loss, Tivy made the playoffs and will face Cedar Park on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. in Johnson City.
GIRLS HOOPS
LLANO 48, COMFORT 30
Llano defeated the Comfort Deer 48-30 Tuesday night in Llano.
Kallie Doss led the Deer with 11 points.
Ashlynn Rodriguez and Shay Rodriguez had six points and Meghan Davis scored three points.
Bailey Feldman and Erin Alt added two points for the Deer who fall to 7-16 overall and 2-5 in District 25-3A.
BOYS HOOPS
COMFORT 57, LLANO 44
Tucker Weyel scored 18 points and Alex Martinez had 15 points in a 57-44 victory over Llano for the Comfort Bobcats.
Jarad Scmidt had 10 points and Freddy Lozano added eight points.
Oscar Falcon scored four points and Blaise Dupre rounded out scoring with a total of two points.
Comfort improves to 16-8 overall and 5-2 in district play.
GIRLS HOOPS
MASON 41, HARPER 29
Rachel Perkins scored eight points for the Harper Ladyhorns who dropped a district contest to Mason, 41-29, Tuesday night.
Whitney Spaeth scored seven points and Kylie Wolsey added six points for Harper.
Carter Wood had five points and Chloe Palmer knocked down two points.
Talli Millican was held to a free throw for the 17-4 Ladyhorns.
HARPER BOYS 53, MASON 48
The Harper Longhorns defeated Mason 53-48 Tuesday night.
Derek Perkins led the Longhorns with 16 points.
Harper had a strong second half performance scoring 34 of their 53 points in the third and fourth quarter of play.
Braden Strickland had 12 points and Dalton Brown scored 11 points.
Tad Baumann knocked down a team-high two 3-pointers and Strickland, Perkins and Brown hit triples too.
Quinn Durst got on the scoreboard with four points.
