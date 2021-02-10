The weather forecast remains very challenging the next few days.
Temperatures will be very tricky, and the risk for precipitation complicates the forecast further.
COLD WITH PATCHY ICE OVERNIGHT
Models suggest light rain and freezing rain will develop overnight across the Hill Country.
Temperatures fall into the lower 30's by daybreak which could create a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces.
Bridges and overpasses may also become slick overnight, especially north of Kerrville.
RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE THURSDAY MORNING
Models suggest we could experience rain mixed with freezing rain across the area early Thursday morning.
Cold air remains in place across the Hill Country and temperatures may be very close to the freezing mark creating a thin glaze of ice for some locations.
Patchy ice is most likely on exposed surfaces and bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures should slowly climb in the middle and upper 30s with a few locations potentially reaching 40 degrees.
North winds average 10 to 20 mph producing “feels like” temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s throughout the day.
CLOUDY WITH ICE POSSIBLE AGAIN FRIDAY MORNING
Clouds prevail Thursday night with a chance of rain or freezing rain.
Patchy ice may develop with temperatures dropping to levels at or below freezing.
North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph producing “feels like” temperatures in the 20s.
NEXT SHOT OF COLD AIR THIS WEEKEND
The freezer door remains open through the weekend.
Lows drop into the 20s Saturday morning with highs holding in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
CHANCE OF SNOW OR WINTRY PRECIPITATION SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
Our coldest days occur Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 20s and 30s.
Lows at night range from 10 to 15 degrees each morning with single digits possible if we clear out.
The air this weekend and early next week could be close to record cold values.
Wintry weather could produce accumulations of ice or snow Sunday night and Monday.
Nothing is set in stone except for the good chance it will be very cold.
Models also indicate a chance of light snow or ice Saturday night due to freezing drizzle or freezing fog.
Remain weather alert through the middle of next week.
