At this moment, Chris Russ is still adhering to his usual routine.
The Tivy baseball coach has been paying close attention to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s impacted the national sports landscape. He’s also taking proactive measures to prevent an outbreak on his team. He brings copious amounts of hand sanitizer on the bus, urges his players to frequently wash their hands and emphasizes that they should stay home and undergo tests if they begin to experience any symptoms.
And he’s also aware that the Antlers’ season may be canceled.
He doesn’t want to dwell on that possibility. Until he hears otherwise, he is going to continue to coach his players.
On a day when the NCAA cancelled both its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the UIL limited the number of fans in attendance at its boys state tournament, the Antlers simply played baseball, and did so at a high level. In the morning, they routed Vista Ridge, 10-1, at the Leander Tournament. In the evening, they walloped Kennedy, 11-0, to improve to 4-0 in District 26-5A play. Russ then plans on driving his players to the second day of the Leander Tournament on Friday morning.
“As far as I know we are still playing tomorrow,” Russ said on Thursday evening. “In high school baseball, you don’t have huge crowds like you do in college baseball. We are outside and it’s open air. We will see. I hope if they do decide to do something, they just suspend the season for two weeks and reevaluate in two weeks to see where we are at.
“I hope they don’t overreact and take it a couple of weeks at a time if they do decide to suspend play.”
Russ raises a valid point when it comes to crowd size. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises canceling large gatherings with more than 250 people. The majority of baseball games fail to attract the number.
Still, Tivy’s baseball players admitted in the dugout Thursday that they are worried their season might get canceled. The Antlers (11-3-2) entered 2020 with all the ingredients to make a deep postseason run. They possess two dominant left-handed starters (Coleson Abel and Colten Drake), a reliable closer (Cole Miears), and a catcher committed to Houston (Travis White). They also don’t have a weakness in their defense or lineup.
The seniors have been playing together for more than 10 years. Needless to say, they don’t want their high school careers to end because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It sucks having the thought that the whole season could be over,” White said. “My heart hurts thinking that I couldn’t have a whole season with my senior friends. I feel terrible for them if the season does get canceled, especially the ones who are still trying to get looked at by colleges. We’re just playing every game like it could be our last and have fun and end with good memories.”
The Antlers accomplished that goal against the Rockets. Drake pitched anther gem on the mound, striking out nine batters in five innings and only permitting three baserunners. The Antlers supplied him with plenty of run support. They scored three runs in the first, and continued to extend their lead in the subsequent innings.
White, Abel, Jack Patterson and Kale Lackey each registered two hits.
“We are coming along as a team hitting and we are doing exactly what I thought we do on the mound,” Russ said. “I think we have a chance to go a long way if things work out.
“Unlike college, I can’t grant my seniors an extra year of eligibility. It would be really sad to not get to see these guys finish their senior years. … We will just try to keep our hands clean and do everything right. Hopefully we are good to go.”
