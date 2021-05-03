Thousands of rubber duckies will compete in the Ingram Duck Derby on Thursday to help raise money for a new playground at the Ingram Elementary School.
There will also be a water race, featuring teachers aboard pool floats shaped like ducks.
The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theatre Road. Food trucks providing food from Conchitos and Buzzie's Bar-B-Q will be there at that time, and races will start at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a children’s carnival, with $5 per wristband granting access to all activities, said Emily Bonvino, who has twins at the elementary school and is involved in organizing the event.
The old playground equipment at the school is more than 20 years old and very worn down, she said.
“A bunch of features have been blocked because they’re broken,” she said.
The school has two playgrounds. Thursday’s race will raise money for the playground for older students, while the efforts will be underway next year to replace the other one, she said.
People can sponsor duckies up until the start of the race and contribute to the playground fund by visiting duckrace.com/ingram.
“All the funds we raise are going to the playground; the PTO is not making any money off this,” Bonvino said.
A Lone Duck sponsorship level is $5, a Quack Pack of five ducks is $20, a 12-Quack is $50, and a Full Flock of 25 ducks is $100, according to the website.
“I think we’ll be at 6,700 tonight,” Bonvino said. “We’re very thankful for all the sponsorships and ducks that have been purchased so far.”
The children were challenged to seek out duck sponsorships on their own.
“It has far exceeded our expectations; we’re really proud of our kids,” Bonvino said.
