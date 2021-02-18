City of Kerrville asks water customers to undertake conservation measures

• During sub-freezing outdoor temperatures, if indoor heat is on and regular water use is occurring, dripping faucets is not necessary. If heat is off and sub-freezing temperatures persist, dripping faucets is recommended as a possible deterrent to frozen pipes.

• If you are still dripping water, please capture that water for other uses around your homes (flushing toilets, etc.)

• Limit faucet dripping to just one faucet, and prioritize it to a faucet that may have a water service line on an exterior and/or north-facing wall.

• Don’t run dishwashers or wash clothes today.

• If possible, allocate at least several hours in the day for no water usage.

*From Kerrville city spokesman Stuart Cunyus and a Thursday press release from the City of Kerrville