Food trucks may arrive tomorrow or later, but fuel transports were able to resupply gas stations on Thursday, said Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel.
The city’s still trying to get power and water to residents who’ve been without it due to the severe winter weather, McDaniel said during a Thursday afternoon community update video posted to the city’s Facebook page.
He noted that electricity was restored to most KPUB customers that day and the biggest issue facing City Hall was water.
“We’re making progress,” McDaniel said. “It’s been slow, with some of the breaks and extreme usage we’ve been seeing. Normally we generate about 2 or 3 million gallons per day in the winter. Right now we’re producing 11 million.”
Police and fire personnel were delivering bottled water with the help of residents, at Hilltop, Keyston, and The Summit, “since they have been out of water for most of the week, he said.
“If necessary, we’ll move on to parts of Riverhill and Comanche Trace which are at the higher elevations,” McDaniel said. “But even those areas are starting to restore pressure midway up the hill, so that's very encouraging that system’s coming back. We ask for your help in making that happen by conserving water.”
McDaniel urged people to avoid dripping water during the day if they have indoor heat and they’re regularly using the faucets. During the nighttime hours, faucets facing the wall should be dripped, he said.
“Please don’t run your laundry or dishwashers until we can get more water into the system, fill up those tanks and make sure everybody’s got sufficient pressure to get water to their homes,” he said.
Travel
“We really encourage you to avoid traveling right now, the streets are very dangerous and they’re going to get worse as temperatures begin to drop later today,” McDaniel said. “We expect snow through about 6 p.m.; then, of course, that will all freeze overnight. We won’t see normal temperatures above freezing until close to noon (Friday), so please don’t be out on the streets unless you absolutely have to be.”
Public safety
Firefighters and emergency medical service personnel had “a little bit better night” during Wednesday and Thursday overnight hours, McDaniel said.
“Only 77 calls versus over 90 calls they had the night before,” McDaniel said. “And just about five of those were after midnight. So that was a good night for them.”
Kerrville police officers had 140 calls for service in the last 24 hours, most of them involving water turn-offs, water deliveries and “welfare checks” -- people wanting to make sure their acquaintances, friends or loved ones were OK.
“Please check on your neighbors,” McDaniel said. “Many of you are doing that. I was doing that last night in my neighborhood. I think it’s just a wonderful thing that we have in Kerrville that you all are doing that, and it goes a long way and we really appreciate it."
Communications
All city sites had power as of Thursday afternoon, McDaniel said. Spectrum was trying to fix some internet outages that day but most would be fixed later, he added.
Power
There was sustained power overnight into Thursday, which helped ensure that all the city’s water pumps were operational as of that afternoon, McDaniel said.
He hoped that ERCOT’s suspension of the rolling power outages would continue.
Fuel
More gasoline trucks arrived Thursday, McDaniel said.
“I expect that will also improve tomorrow, but I-10 is closed and we’re not going to see any more of that today,” he added.
Shelters, food and water
The various shelters set up throughout Kerr County will have food and water available, McDaniel said.
Meals on Wheels had to cancel deliveries due to road conditions but they plan to resume on Friday.
Food trucks may begin arriving tomorrow or later, according to a top city official.
Walmart and H-E-B had to dispose of food due to power outages affecting refrigeration, and the dangerous roads, outages at warehouses and related closures have interrupted supply chains, preventing trucks from arriving.
“So you won’t find meat or dairy and frozen foods and things like that,” McDaniel said.
He noted food is running low at the big grocery stores.
“Until we see trucks coming up I-10, that’s going to be a problem,” McDaniel said. “We think trucks will start rolling in tomorrow at best. So that condition should improve, but it’s going to take a little time for that to happen.”
Outlook
“We think that things will improve even further tomorrow (Friday),” McDaniel said. “And hopefully we’ll be past the worst of it at that point.
Thursday night, expect a 20% chance of snow before 9 p.m. with cloudy skies early in the evening, then gradual clearing. The low should be around 15 degrees with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service announced.
Sunny skies with a high near 45 degrees is forecast for Friday, with calm winds 5-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Later will be mostly clear with a low around 22 degrees and winds anywhere from calm to 5 mph.
Saturday is more sun with a high near 52. Wind gusts will be up to 20 mph with a south wind 5-15 mph. That will be followed with partly cloudy skies overnight and a low around 38.
Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy with a high near 60, and a low around 33 degrees is expected Sunday night.
