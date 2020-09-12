The claim that President Trump inherited a bad economy and built it into a much better one is a myth. Consider the following economic facts, which compare the last three years of Obama to the first three years of Trump. This excludes what happened in 2020.
Real wages grew at an annual rate of 1.1% for Obama and 0.7% for Trump. The unemployment rate improved for both, going from 6.6% to 4.7% for Obama, and going from 4.7% to 3.6% for Trump. (Obama inherited a recession which peaked at an unemployment rate of 10.0%).
The annual rate of inflation was 1% for Obama and 2.1% for Trump. The Dow Jones increased at an average annual rate of 6% for Obama and 14% for Trump. (The Dow Jones increased at an average annual rate of 12% over Obama’s eight years.) The gross domestic product grew at an average annual rate of 2.4% for Obama and 2.5% for Trump. Based on these facts, Obama handed Trump a good economy, and Trump’s economy was not night-and-day better.
Jim Sandy, Kerrville
GENE here: people are saying the he split the Red Sea. but I didnt personally witness that.
If one were to believe Trump, he cannot be blamed for anything with even the slightest negative connotation, but anything positive that has ever happened has been solely because of him!
