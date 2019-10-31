Residents are invited to place red ribbons on the graves of armed services members Friday afternoon at the Kerrville National Cemetery.
At 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Republican Women of Kerr County, through the Caring for America committee, will have volunteers placing red velvet ribbons at each grave at the cemetery in honor of Veterans Day.
"Anyone wanting to help place these ribbons is more than welcomed," states a press release from the RWKC.
There will be a short ceremony before the placing of the ribbons. Everyone is invited to attend. Some chairs will be provided for those who have trouble standing.
The Cemetery is on Spur 100 just off Highway 27, East of the Kerrville VA Medical Center.
For more information, contact Peggy Schmidt at pkschmidt@windstream.net or call 830-895-0057 if you would like additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.