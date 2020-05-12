A two-month child from Kerrville, who was not secured in car seat, was killed after a rollover crash on Mother's Day in Coleman — southeast of Abilene.
Abilene and San Angelo television station KTXS Ch. 12 said the accident happened at the intersection of North Colorado Street and the U.S. 84 bypass on Sunday.
The television station said a 2004 gray Jeep Liberty, towing a small utility trailer while traveling eastbound on Colorado Street, did not yield right of way at a stop sign.
A 2017 Ford F-150 traveling south bound on the U.S. 84 By-pass collided with the Jeep, causing the Jeep to roll over into the barrow ditch on the side of U.S. 84.
The child was pronounced dead at Coleman County Medical Center. Coleman police said the both adults were not wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the 2017 Ford F-150 was not injured.
