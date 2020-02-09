If you were on campus at Schreiner University you may have noticed one big thing — big buses. Lots of them.
Thanks to a weird scheduling issue — or as Atheltic Director Bill Raleigh describes as self-inflicted — Schreiner played host to 13 sporting events on Friday and Saturday. The program got a bit of a rest on Sunday when the softball team’s games against visiting California Lutheran were canceled
In fact, Raleigh said it was the busiest weekend in Schreiner’s recent sports history.
“It’s a little scheduling mishap,” Raleigh said.
It’s also sort of explainable, at least according to Raleigh. With the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference scheduled to host its postseason basketball tournament in Kerrville from Feb. 28 through March 1, Raleigh was trying to clear the schedule of home events for that weekend.
In turn, Schreiner ended up hosting a super Saturday of sports with four tennis matches, a softball doubleheader, a baseball doubleheader and men’s and women’s basketball. In all, universities from Dallas, Abilene, Longview, Houston and Austin all made their way to Kerrville for the weekend.
“When you’ve got 22 varsity programs it’s inevitable,” Raleigh said.
SCHREINER’S SUPER SATURDAY
9 a.m.
TENNIS
The men’s and women’s tennis team start their first match of two on the day against SCAC opponent St. Thomas University out of Houston. The women win their match 5-4 to improve to 2-0 on the year. The men, however, fall 7-2 and even their record at 1-1. The lone bright spots for the men is that Matthew Jimenez wins a tough three-set match at No. 2 singles, while the doubles team of Carson Kirk and Jimenez win at No. 2 doubles.
For the women, singles prove to be the strength for the Mountaineers with four of their five wins coming there. No. 1 singles player Jennifer Garcia, a sophomore from Donna, Texas, leads the way with a win. She’s joined with wins by Iris Montero, Blair Drought-Villareal and Victoria Morales.
Morales and Montero team up to give the Mountaineers the team victory with a win at No. 3 doubles.
NOON
SOFTBALL
Over at Mountaineer Field, the softball team was battling visiting LeTourneau University out of Longview. LeTourneau got a run in the first and third innings and got a masterful pitching performance by Bailey Richey, who struck out 11, to lead the LadyJackets to a 2-0 victory. It was Schreiner’s third loss of the season.
BASEBALL
McMurry, which Schreiner edged in its home opener on Friday night, rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to hold off Schreiner in an 8-6 victory. Schreiner rallied in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from Reece Hohhertz and then on an RBI triple by Jeffrey Willians, but that was as close as the Mountaineers would get.
2 p.m.
TENNIS
The tennis teams return to the court with a match against visiting Concordia Texas. LIke against St. Thomas this proves to be another difficult match for the women, but the Mountaineers prevail 5-4 to run their record to 3-0 on the season.
Montero, one of the team’s seniors, and Morales, a freshman from California, lead the way in this match with singles victories and then teaming up to win at No. 3 doubles.
The men’s team runs into another tough opponent in Concordia and falls 7-2, and falls to 1-2 on the season. Concordia sweeps Schreiner in singles to seal the win.
2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
In the second game of the doubleheader, Schreiner’s bats come alive with eight hits, but the defense lets the Mountaineers down with three errors in a 5-2 loss that completes LeTourneau’s sweep.
LeTourneau scored three runs in the first inning, including a two-run home run. Schreiner got two hits each from Courtney Bigley, and Mackenzie Oltmann. The softball team returns to action on Saturday against visiting University of Texas, Dallas.
3 p.m.
BASEBALL
If there’s one thing to say about Schreiner’s baseball team is that the Mountaineers can hit — at least against McMurry. In the final game of the three-game series, the two teams finished in a 13-13 tie due to darkness.
The Mountaineers racked up 34 hits and hit .330 against McMurry. Of course, McMurry’s terrifying defense produced nine errors in the series.
A lot of Schreiner’s hitting prowess came from senior Reece Hohhertz, who was 8 of 14 at the plate, a .571 batting average, with six runs and three RBI. Senior Josh Gilliam was also solid with five hits, including three doubles, and five RBI.
4 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Riding an excruciating four-game losing streak, where Schreiner continued its trend of losing close games, the Mountainers take the court against visiting Dallas. In this game, Schreiner used a 16-4 run to close out what had been a close game and snap the losing streak with a 76-64 victory.
The win was a critical one for Schreiner (5-9 conference, 7-14 overall) which is tied for seventh in the SCAC and is two games behind Dallas (7-7 conference) and Trinity for sixth place. Only the top six teams earn a berth into the conference tournament.
Matthew Rindahl led the way with 17 points for the Mountaineers, but it was the bench that helped in the second half. J’Sean Miller scored nine points and Corbin Hurd added eight points for Schreiner.
Schreiner now faces its final four games, including three on the road, and the Mountaineers will need a sweep of those games, or get a lot of help, to make the conference tournament.
6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
After seeing their five-game winning streak snapped, Schreiner dominates visiting Dallas by holding the Crusaders to a single point in the first quarter for a 67-31 victory.
Schreiner’s Josline Hernandez led the way with 14 points but the Mountaineers continued to get solid contributions from tenacious Yasmine Arogunjo, who scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
While Schreiner is 9-5 in SCAC play and in fifth place, the Mountaineers’ final four games are against two teams ahead of them in the standings, including its final two games against conference-leading Trinity, which is also ranked 14th in the NCAA Division 3 rankings.
