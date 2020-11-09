Warm and humid weather conditions remain in the forecast Monday night.
Low clouds, fog and patchy drizzle will be possible by daybreak ahead of a cold front.
Low temperatures remain very mild with most areas dropping into the lower and middle 60's for overnight lows.
Southerly winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight tonight.
Humidity values max out at near 100 percent by daybreak.
COLD FRONT EXPECTED TUESDAY
A Pacific cold front will track across the area Tuesday morning.
A narrow line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of the cold front.
I wouldn't get your hopes too high. It appears that most of the precipitation will remain north and east of Kerrville, but it's possible we could see a few showers regardless.
Humidity levels start out high, but it will dry out quickly during the afternoon as drier air filters in behind our modified cold front.
Highs still end up in the middle to upper 70's with winds becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Humidity values end up dropping to between 20 and 30 percent during the afternoon with elevated wildfire dangers possible.
COLDER TUESDAY NIGHT
With dry air in place, it will cool off quickly Tuesday night.
Overnight lows end up in the lower to middle 40's with a few low-lying areas colder than this by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the week.
NO MAJOR COLD FRONTS
Another Pacific front moves across the area Friday and Saturday with a few showers and storms possible, but I don't see major cold air with any of our systems at this time.
