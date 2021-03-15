Low humidity and warm temperatures are in the forecast Monday across the Hill Country.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 80's across the area during the afternoon hours.
Southerly winds average 5 to 10 mph bringing a brief respite from the gusty winds of late.
Moisture levels increase Monday night and we can expect widespread low temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees.
Patchy fog may develop towards daybreak.
Humidity levels should be noticeably higher Tuesday.
We can expect more clouds and a slight chance of showers with highs around 80 degrees.
South winds become gusty again at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible, especially during the afternoon hours.
SCATTERED OVERNIGHT STORMS TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY
Our next cold front brings another opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, mainly after midnight.
Some of the storms could produce frequent lightning, wind gusts to 50 mph and small hail.
Storms end by daybreak Wednesday followed by sunny skies and gusty northwest winds.
Lower humidity and fire dangers exist Wednesday afternoon.
