Christy Dill unzips her backpack inside her office on Wednesday, revealing a space that is cluttered with books.
The Tivy girls basketball coach is an avid reader. She carries four to five books with her everywhere she goes and particularly enjoying reading historical biographies, jotting down notes whenever she stumbles upon something she finds interesting. Her players are familiar with this love for reading, so as a Christmas gift, they gave her Life’s “100 People Who Changed the World” special edition magazine.
According to Dill, it’s this same passion that has helped her build one of the best basketball programs in the state. When she became Tivy’s head coach, she didn’t think she was doing a good job of developing players. She searched for solutions in books, reading about successful companies and programs.
That’s when she realized she had to rearrange her priorities. She needed to take a more holistic approach to player development instead of just focusing solely on basketball. If she pushed her players to be their best in every aspect of their lives, success on the court would naturally follow.
“When I first took over here, it really was about the X’s and O’s; it was about offensives and defenses. I know I didn’t spend enough time emphasizing being mentally tough, or (things) I find important now,” Dill said. “I really thought about, ‘What is this whole purpose of this program?’ I don’t really believe the purpose of this program is to win basketball games. I want to win, but I do really want these young ladies to be ready to go face whatever is going to be out there, and to be equipped to be strong young women who can face adversity and keep going on. I feel like we as a program are doing a better job at that.”
This approach has cultivated some of the best teams in Lady Antler history. For the past two years, the Lady Antlers have played in the state semifinals, but most people entered this season with modest expectations. After all, Tivy graduated seven seniors from last year’s squad and retained only two players (Audrey Robertson and Julia Becker) who had meaningful varsity experience.
But the Lady Antlers didn’t rebuild this season, they simply reloaded.
The Lady Antlers are two games away from advancing to the state tournament for the third straight year. They will play Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the Class 5A regional semifinals on Friday at San Antonio’s Northside Sports Gym.
In the process, Dill’s four seniors (Robertson, Becker, Presleigh Way and Liz Twiss) have become strong role models for young girls in Kerrville. All four have maintained an A-average throughout their high school careers. Robertson is involved with The Peer Assistance and Leadership program, which enables high school students to help elementary-school children with reading, social skills and team building. The other three seniors participate in P.E. PALS, a program that works with special needs children.
“I think they are the epitome of ‘Tivy Fight Never Dies,’ said Kerr Country YMCA director Greg Peschel, who often encourages his young athletes to emulate the Lady Antlers’ behavior, both on and off the court. “Here is another team that was expected to do nothing that has done tremendous things again. … I even said the other day that I hope coach Dill is still around for eight years when my daughter gets to high school, because I want her to play basketball for Christy Dill’s program.”
Dill hardly does anything revolutionary to inspire her players to be their best. She just urges them to do the same thing that helped her grow as a coach: Read as often as possible. In past years, she’s encouraged them to read during the summer. This season, however, she’s had her players read a chapter from Joshua Medcalf’s “Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great” before games.
Her players have admitted multiple times during interviews this season that the lessons from Medcalf’s book have come in handy in games.
“(The book) has helped me get prepared for how to feel going into a game,” sophomore Ashlee Zirkel said. “You can’t be so excited that you break the backboard, but you can’t be so calm that you get complacent.”
Reading has produced another benefit: It has helped the Lady Antlers develop a strong work ethic. Both Robertson and Zirkel played all 32 minutes during Tivy’s 63-54 win over Wagner in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday. Robertson was clearly exhausted after the game, but she probably would have played 32 more minutes if she had to. For the last four years, her coach has been preaching the importance of overcoming adversity in life.
She and her teammates have responded to their coach’s message. It’s another reason why they are on the cusp of earning another bid in the state tournament.
“Coach Dill isn’t just a basketball coach — she teaches us life lessons along the way,” Robertson said earlier in the season. “All the coaches (on staff) are constantly pushing us to do things to the best of our abilities. We are always working hard in practice and I think the routine of always working hard makes games no big deal. We just keep working hard like we do in practice. It just becomes a habit.
“Anything less is crazy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.