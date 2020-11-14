I would just like to put this in perspective for those of us that see ourselves as honest, hard working, God fearing Americans. We know that God had a purpose for Donald J. Trump and in lieu of recent events, I think I now understand what that purpose was. As we look back in history we see the Great Holy War that has raged in the Middle East for thousands of years and that has been fought everywhere in the world in some form or another. This has not been a war between Black or White, East or West, Straight or Gay, Wet or Dry, Blue or Green… you get my point. This has been a war of Good and Evil. Fast forward to the present. OK, you ask, “What has Trump done that all Presidents before him could not or would not do?”. Within a couple of short months in office President Donald J. Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel and moved our embassy there. This move brought more peace to the Middle East than anything done by all of our former presidents combined. This occurrence was one that had to take place in order for God’s prophecy to be fulfilled according to His Word. So for all of you gun toting, bible thumping, hard working Americans that feel like all is lost rest assured that Our Lord is still on the throne and I think that he really wants Donald J. Trump to get some much needed rest that he and his wonderful family need and deserve. Thank You God and Thank You Donald J. Trump.
Dwight Snider, Kerrville
(1) comment
GENE here: well, if you are a single issue person, then I can see why you would think trump was great. but the problem is that there are many issues facing us and the world, and trump frankly dropped the ball on most of them. picked by God? hardly.
