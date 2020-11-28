FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 18 points, JD Notae added 16 and Arkansas never trailed Saturday night in a 69-54 win over North Texas.
The Razorbacks (2-0) opened the second half with a 9-0 run to build their largest lead of the game at 47-27.
The Mean Green (1-1) had runs of 7-0 and 9-0 and cut the deficit to 10 shortly after the midpoint of the second half. But Smith and Notae each made a 3-pointer during Arkansas' 12-3 run to get the lead to 67-48 with 3:47 left.
Connor Vanover had a career-high 16 rebounds to go with six points and six blocks. Desi Sills had 14 points and Moses Moody scored 11 for Arkansas.
The Razorbacks had a 40-36 advantage on the glass.
Terence Lewis II scored 12 points and Zachary Simmons added 10 for North Texas, which was 2 of 13 from 3-point range.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.