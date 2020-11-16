A lively debate about public health, natural rights, constitutional rights, patriotism, civil disobedience, the rule of law, executive authority, and more was held at this morning's commissioners court meeting.
The discussion and debate was sparked by the Veterans Day event held on the courthouse grounds last week. This event, which was held without permission from county or city officials in apparent violation of the governor's COVID-19 orders regarding public gatherings and face coverings, appears to have caused quite a stir, with County Judge Rob Kelly saying it was "willful, deliberate defiance and disregard of county policy" and a "disregard of the governor's order" on public gatherings and/or face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus. He also said organizers of the event violated the county's requirement that organizers of public gatherings subject to the governor's order obtain an approved COVID-19 safety plan.
"With the active covid rates jumping 58% in the course of this period of time, I don't think that was prudent, and I don't think that was an authorized gathering," Kelly said.
County Commissioner Harley Belew countered that holding the event without the county's permission was either an honest mistake or "civil disobedience" in the face of what he and others characterized as unconstitutional governmental restrictions on freedom of assembly and/or speech. County Commissioner Don Harris characterized the event as an honest mistake "that was gone about the wrong way but it was all for a good reason.” He and Belew were the only members of the commissioners court to attend the event, although Kelly indicated he observed it from afar for a time. County Commissioners Jonathan Letz said he was out of town and County Commissioner Tom Moser lamented that no one told him about it.
County staff were not involved in the event, as the county Veterans Services Office opted to undertake other activities, such as bringing gifts to veterans — activities that did not involve mass gatherings. Marty Mistretta, county VSO, said her office wanted "to keep them out of harm's way to appreciate them in a safe way."
Some members of the public who spoke at the meeting argued the county had no authority to regulate such an assembly on public property. At least two members of the public argued the governor had no authority to order people to wear face masks or limit public gatherings.
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer offered his thoughts to the court about last week's Veterans Day event and the county's facility use policy.
"I told the judge I wasn’t running them (Veterans Day event attendees) off, but I agree they violated the policy," Hierholzer said. "And I think if we’re going to do it we need to set the policy clear."
Hierholzer and others noted that the Trump trains had been allowed to gather at the courthouse in recent months. County Attorney Heather Stebbins told the court that political events are harder to regulate.
"We can't restrict political speech in the same way we can, say, if you want to have a craft sale...," Stebbins said.
At this morning's meeting, former Kerrville mayor Bonnie White observed "there were a lot of people assembling on the grounds of" the county-owned Hill Country Youth Event Center during the weeks of early voting.
"You were there, Judge, in your truck about a foot from my husband and my face without a mask speaking to us and others there who were also maskless, meeting hundreds of people," White said. "You might want to set a policy for that, too, to talk about campaigning and how to set the guidelines there."
Kelly, who has begun wearing a face mask during commissioners court meetings again — he's the only member who does so, although the members are socially distanced — criticized members of the public in attendance who were unmasked and weren't socially distancing. They were not removed from the courthouse, but remained and watched, sometimes applauding a speaker from their number.
As he has in previous meetings, Hierholzer again told the commissioners court that he views the governor's mask order as unenforceable because the order itself prohibits peace officers from detaining and arresting people suspected of violating the order. Although the order allows people to be fined for violating it, peace officers must be empowered to detain them in order to issue citations — notices to appear in court, the sheriff has said. And for people who do agree to be detained, if they refuse to sign the citations, officers aren’t allowed to arrest them to secure their appearances in court.
At one point in this morning's commissioners court meeting, Kelly called the Veterans Day event "a defiant act" of "civil disobedience."
Belew argued that civil disobedience "has to be done in order to challenge bad rules."
As one of the event's organizers, White told the court that the Kerr County Patriots Club, which organized the Veterans Day Event, wasn't aware of the details of the county's courthouse grounds policy. She said when organizers discovered the county hadn't authorized the event, they tried to cancel the event, but it became impossible to cancel it because news about it already had spread via word-of-mouth. She said attendees at the event took whatever COVID-19 precautions they thought appropriate for themselves, said the county property use policy wasn't readily available to the public, and accused the county of being inconsistent when it came to defining events subject to the policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.