A 35-year-old Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of threatening his neighbor with a baseball bat, a felony.
At 5:52 p.m. April 9, Kerrville officers responded to the 2900 block of Legion Drive after a caller reported one man had threatened another man with a baseball bat. Upon arrival, the officer contacted the complainant, who said that when he was walking in the area, a neighbor had cursed at him and threatened him with a baseball bat, according to Kerrville Police Department spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
Police contacted James Adham Edwards in the backyard of his home and found a baseball bat where the complainant had said he saw Edwards toss it, according to Lamb, who added that officers found a witness “who confirmed the complainant’s account.”
Edwards was jailed and released the next day on a $15,000 bond. He’s being accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Edwards has been arrested seven times in Kerr County since 2005, according to jail records. He has been convicted of resisting arrest and public intoxication. In 2015, Edwards pleaded guilty to assaulting a Kerrville firefighter and was put on probation and allowed the chance to avoid a felony conviction. He violated probation but was offered the chance to continue on probation, and he was successful, according to court records.
An indictment had accused Edwards of “exhibiting a deadly weapon, to-wit a knife,” while knowing the firefighter was there to discharge his duties, although it wasn’t immediately clear what the circumstances were.
Court records indicate Edwards was suspected of being mentally ill and he underwent a psychological examination before the case continued.
