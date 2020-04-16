Most regular readers of this newspaper know I am Hispanic.
My father, one of nine children, is a second-generation Mexican American, and my mother’s father was Mexican American.
I grew up in a small Central Texas town surrounded by extended family and among more cousins than I could count.
I remember numerous periods growing up when my parents opened our home and invited extended family members to come live with us, even while they themselves struggled financially, so I know well what life is like in large families and multigenerational households. It was a lively, warm and secure upbringing.
But that made Verna Benham’s comment in her column Wednesday about the size of Hispanic households no less offensive.
I have known Verna for many years. Although I have not always agreed with her opinions, our newspaper has counted Verna as a friend and supporter. We have also found her to be thoughtful, civil and reasonable.
But on this issue, there is no defending Verna.
Her comment was insulting and derogatory.
She caused pain among a large number of our neighbors and a valuable portion of our community. For that, I am deeply saddened and sorry.
I have spent a lot of time over the last 24 hours thinking about what Verna wrote and talking to those hurt by her comments.
Thoughtful commentaries certainly could be written about the Hispanic culture’s family orientation and hospitality.
And there is much that could be examined about the growing prevalence of multigenerational households across all races in our community, especially considering the high cost of housing that forces more shared living situations. But this isn’t unique to Hispanics, nor is the love of picnicking or visiting parks.
Verna’s comment wasn’t a thoughtful commentary on any of these issues.
They were flippant and exaggerated.
I must be clear: I do not believe Verna to be racist, nor has the pattern of her four years of writing for our newspaper demonstrated that to be the case.
Verna’s comment on the number of families living in homes stemmed from what she encountered while working at Christian Assistance Ministry, where she registered families who were there seeking food and other assistance, logging their family sizes and living arrangements. Verna says she marveled at and respected these families’ ability and commitment to caring for each other.
This wasn’t apparent in what she wrote on Wednesday.
No, I don’t believe Verna to be racist or of ill intent. But I do believe she has a blindspot in this area, and she’s shown an insensitivity that escapes her.
Does that make her a bad person, or someone whose opinion can’t be trusted?
No, but being unwilling to accept feedback or listen to others would.
I appreciate Managing Editor Louis Amestoy’s apology in today’s newspaper and the explanation he gave for how the comment got through the editing process, and I’m confident in the procedures put in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
But that isn’t enough.
Those privileged to serve our community by regularly writing on these pages have a responsibility, and they must be held accountable for the impact of their words.
For that reason, we will be suspending Verna Benham’s column in our newspaper.
At this point, this is a suspension, and not a full termination, because we believe in the potential for people to grow, right their wrongs and that it’s possible to work to find understanding where it is lacking.
That is a basic tenet of our newspaper. I am willing to do that with Verna, and I am hopeful others who were hurt by her comment will be willing as well.
This situation also has highlighted what I have felt is a weakness of our newspaper in the shortage of minority voices, especially as columnists. It’s one of the goals I’ve strived to fill as I’ve recruited writers for the “Voices from Home” feature we have been running over the last several weeks, and it’s an area I hope you will help me address.
I hope more of our Hispanic, African American and other neighbors will consider writing for this section.
I took a call from a man on Thursday afternoon who ended our talk saying he hoped lessons would be learned and people would be changed from this situation.
That’s my hope as well, and we intend to do the work to make sure it’s the case.
