It appears no Ingram candidates had filed required campaign finance reports with their local filing authority as of Monday morning.
According to the Texas Ethics Commission, city council candidates were required to file campaign finance reports with local authorities by April 23.
The Kerrville Daily Times asked the city of Ingram for these campaign finance reports.
“I have no responsive documents related to this request,” wrote Ingram City Secretary Stephanie Breckenridge in an email.
As of Monday morning, only one candidate had filed a campaign finance report for the entire election: Claud Jordan, who is an incumbent.
Filing schedules pursuant to the Texas Election Code can be found at https://bit.ly/2R1H8Fb. Candidates who missed filing deadlines could be liable for civil penalties of at least $500, according to the commission’s website. Such candidates can “request a waiver or reduction of an assessed penalty for filing your report late,” according to the agency’s website.
Candidates can submit an Affidavit of Defense to their filing authority. The Texas Ethics Commission considers every Affidavit of Defense submitted to the Commission after the specific report is filed, the website reads.
The first campaign finance report filing deadline was April 1. City Hall received Jordan’s report on April 5, according to the document’s cover sheet.
