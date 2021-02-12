The Tivy Athletic Department announced that the Tivy Lady Antler's playoff game against Cedar Park has been moved up to 5 p.m. Friday in Johnson City.
The venue remains the same.
Fans who may be traveling to the game should print out your tickets.
They will not accept phone scans at the door.
Make sure to note the new time of the matchup Friday afternoon.
Time: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12
Venue: LBJ High School/ Johnson City
505 N Nugent Ave, Johnson City, Texas, 78636
Remember to PRINT YOUR TICKETS, no phone scans.
