An effort spearheaded by Gov. Greb Abbott’s office to test as many Texans as possible for coronavirus garnered 107 participants at the Kroc Center in Kerrville on Saturday.
“The more we can test the better we can contain the virus and the more we can get on with our lives and kickstart the economy,” said Jerremy Hughes, emergency management coordinator for the City of Kerrville, who was on site that day.
The 107 nose swab samples were collected at the Kroc Center and driven to a lab in San Antonio for analysis. Hughes said there was one Kerr County resident -- tested previously -- who was still infected with coronavirus. Four other residents had recovered.
“I’m hoping and praying we will get back to zero active cases,” Hughes said. “Of course, we just put 107 tickets into the hat.”
If more than five of those tests come back positive, then many businesses that were able to open last week may have to close again, due to a recent governor’s order.
Those with appointments arrived on Saturday, guided by police officers, in vehicles and were tested without needing to emerge. There were at least a dozen national guard personnel in military fatigues in addition to the person administering the test, who wore full personal protective equipment. Agencies that assisted included the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the city police and fire departments.
Hughes said the national guard will be back on Friday for more testing, but he said a site has not been determined. The tests are administered by appointment and people have to have symptoms to be eligible.
The national guard was in Gillespie County the previous weekend to collect samples for coronavirus tests
“They’re trying every county in Region 8,” Hughes said.
