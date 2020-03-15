FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, skiers wave off of the Big Burn lift at Aspen Snowmass Mountain in Colorado. Ski resorts are grappling with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus while most planned to stay open as they try to salvage the final month-plus of the ski season. Some resorts are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP, File)