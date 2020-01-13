Local citizens have just a few more hours to reserve seats to see their state senator.
Tickets, which are $16 each, must be reserved by 5 p.m. today to see Senator Dawn Buckingham at a luncheon this week.
The event, part of the general meeting of the Republican Women of Kerr County, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Highway.
To reserve seats, send emails to rwkcreservations@gmail.com, or text or call 830-928-2176, and be sure to give a full name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.