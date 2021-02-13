Winter Storm Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 430 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .Bitterly cold air and wintry precipitation in the form of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will impact the region Sunday through Monday morning. The system could lead to major stress on the region`s infrastructure as well as cripple travel. The coldest temperatures since 1989 will impact the region. TXZ202>205-207-209-223-132100- /O.UPG.KEWX.WS.A.0002.210214T2100Z-210215T1800Z/ /O.EXA.KEWX.WS.W.0003.210213T1200Z-210215T1800Z/ Kinney-Uvalde-Medina-Bexar-Guadalupe-Fayette-Gonzales- Including the cities of Brackettville, Uvalde, Hondo, San Antonio, Seguin, La Grange, and Gonzales 430 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Light icing accumulations will be possible today through tonight and any icing on already frozen surfaces will quickly become problematic. A more robust system will arrive Sunday afternoon and Sunday night and bring total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches near and north of a Kerrville to La Grange line, and ice accumulations of around 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch. * WHERE...Near and north of a Del Rio to San Antonio to Schulenburg line. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to near impossible across many areas late Sunday into Monday. Blowing snow in some areas could reduce visibility and snow may obscure ice underneath. Scattered power outages could occur, especially across the Hill Country and Central Texas where ice still exists from earlier rounds of winter precipitation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold air will combine with gusty winds to produce wind wind chill values of -15 to 5 degrees Monday morning. These values can lead to hypothermia for anyone stranded within the icy roads expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org.
