Winter Storm Warning through Monday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through Noon Monday. Heavy snow and wintry precipitation is in the forecast this weekend.  A major storm system takes aim on the Hill Country Sunday into Monday with significant snow and ice accumulations expected.  

 NWS

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
430 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

.Bitterly cold air and wintry precipitation in the form of
freezing rain, sleet, and snow will impact the region Sunday
through Monday morning. The system could lead to major stress on
the region`s infrastructure as well as cripple travel. The coldest
temperatures since 1989 will impact the region.

TXZ202>205-207-209-223-132100-
/O.UPG.KEWX.WS.A.0002.210214T2100Z-210215T1800Z/
/O.EXA.KEWX.WS.W.0003.210213T1200Z-210215T1800Z/
Kinney-Uvalde-Medina-Bexar-Guadalupe-Fayette-Gonzales-
Including the cities of Brackettville, Uvalde, Hondo,
San Antonio, Seguin, La Grange, and Gonzales
430 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Light icing accumulations will be possible today through
  tonight and any icing on already frozen surfaces will quickly
  become problematic. A more robust system will arrive Sunday
  afternoon and Sunday night and bring total snow accumulations of
  1 to 3 inches, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches near and
  north of a Kerrville to La Grange line, and ice accumulations
  of around 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch.

* WHERE...Near and north of a Del Rio to San Antonio to
  Schulenburg line.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to near impossible
  across many areas late Sunday into Monday. Blowing snow in some
  areas could reduce visibility and snow may obscure ice
  underneath. Scattered power outages could occur, especially
  across the Hill Country and Central Texas where ice still exists
  from earlier rounds of winter precipitation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold air will combine with gusty
  winds to produce wind wind chill values of -15 to 5 degrees
  Monday morning. These values can lead to hypothermia for anyone
  stranded within the icy roads expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at
drivetexas.org.

