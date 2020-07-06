Maria “Anita” Tovar
July 2020
Maria “Anita” Tovar, passed away peacefully in her home on July 4, 2020.
Born in Huejuquilla El Alto Jalisco, Mexico, to Candelaria Vera and Felix Escalante.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Pablo Tovar, sons, Pablo Tovar, Jr. and Joe Montanez and multiple siblings.
Anita is survived by Olivia Montanez of Kerrville, TX; Oscar Tobar (and David Gotthardt) of San Antonio, TX; Ortensia Rendon (and Danny) of Kerrville,TX; Candy Ozuna (and Kevin Rudolph) of Robinson, TX; Expedito Resendez of Kerrville, TX; five grandchildren, Shalise Mein (and John) of Kerrville, TX; Brittany Ozuna (and Bryce Brown) of Hewitt, TX; Mariah Ozuna (and Austin Stump) of Richland Hills, TX; Savanah and Christopher Rendon of Kerrville, TX; five great-grandchildren, Joe and Thomas Mein of Kerrville, TX; Addalyn, Sophie, and Landry Brown of Hewitt, TX.
She is also survived by sisters, Consuelo Madera (and family) of Eagle Pass, TX; Marina Escalante (and family) of Mexicali, Mexico; as well as a large extended family who will miss her dearly.
Mom loved her family and friends and enjoyed having company. Her home was always open to those who needed a place to stay or a warm meal in their bellies (and she didn’t allow them to leave until she knew they were well-fed). Her favorite holiday was la Navidad, which consisted of making bunuelos and tamales.
Mom always made others feel loved and shared a special connection with each of them. She always had a dicho or rhyme she loved to share.
A mother to all, Anita raised five children all her own, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several that would proudly claim her as an “adopted” mother or “Granny.”
Aside from raising children, she had a passion for gardening, often bringing plants in a poor state back to life. She surrounded herself in bright colors throughout her home and yard.
Though she is sorely missed here on Earth, today, Mom is having the greatest family reunion with her loved ones in Heaven.
Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday July 9, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, officiated by Father Rafael Duda. Burial immediately following will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Kerrville, TX.
Pallbearers Jerry Aguirre, Bryce Brown, Andy Lara, Joe Mein, John Mein and Christopher Rendon
Honorary pallbearers are Oscar Tobar, David Gotthardt, Jeremy Lara, Nathaniel Raggo, Danny Rendon, Expedito Resendez and Kevin Rudolph
Heartfelt thanks to special friend, Carmen Ramirez, and to all the nurses and staff of Peterson Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice, St. Mary’s Catholic School in Fredericksburg, TX or a charity of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.