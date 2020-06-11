The damaging storms last month that ripped across Kerr County have proven to be a headache for the city of Kerrville, but at least it wasn’t an expensive one.
A decision to make a deal on insurance paid off nicely for the city after 47 city-owned properties were damaged on May 26-27 by powerful thunderstorms. The deductible for all of that damage? Just $2,500.
In a Tuesday night presentation before the City Council, Kerrville Director of Operations Kim Meismer and Assistant City Manager E.A. Hoppe showed the extensive damage the storms did to the city’s water plant, including destroying at least one building. Hoppe said the winds measured at the water plant reached 93 MPH — the same strength of a Category 1 hurricane.
Buildings that received damage were primarily at the water plant, but also at the fire administration building, City Hall and the tennis center. The water plant had component parts damaged and roofs ripped off buildings.
At the Butt-Holdsworth Library, the wooden staircase leading down to Tranquility Island was heavily damaged by a tree-topped over by the high winds. The city also had significant hail damage to 11 vehicles. Those vehicles will be covered by insurance but with a $500 deductible each.
Councilman Gary Cochrane said he was proud of the effort of the city’s efforts to clean up, restore power and provide emergency assistance.
“I’ve never been more proud of how the city responded to that storm,” Councilman Gary Cochrane said during the meeting.
