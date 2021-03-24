Bryson Lake threw a no-hitter and tossed a shutout victory, to lead the Harper Longhorns to a 10-0 win against Junction Tuesday night.
Harper started out hot with the Longhorns jumping to a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Dalton Brown had two RBIs and scored two runs, going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Ethan Crawford came up big with an RBI and run scored while going 1-for-2 in the batter’s box.
Lake not only threw a no-hitter, but went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring one run and getting an RBI for the Longhorns.
Zane Schubert scored two runs and had an RBI, while batting 2-for-3.
Colton Porter scored two runs after being walked twice. Porter was credited with two stolen bases.
Harper had a team total of six stolen bases.
Newt Eaheart was walked and scored a run and Wesley Marbach accounted for the final run for the Longhorns.
Coach Scott Lake was pleased with the victory and his team’s performance.
“We played well in all parts of the game,” Lake assessed. “From our bats, to base running, to pitching. Defense was all pretty good.”
Lake was happy in all facets of the game.
“I was very pleased with the way we played.” Lake concluded.
