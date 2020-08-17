Tim Thomason was anxiously watching his daughter enter the doors of Ingram Tom Moore High School for the first time.
For 14-year-old Madisen, this was not only the first day of class, but the first without her mom, Sandy, who died in February. Tim Thomason wanted to make the day as smooth as possible, but this is also the time where coronavirus has disrupted every facet of life.
What would have been a normal day for hundreds of students across the Hill Country, who were making their way back to school on Monday, has been complicated by efforts to control the spread of coronavirus.
The return to school is happening over the next week with Harper and Comfort returning to
school later this week, and Kerrville and Center Point heading back to class next week.
“I guess I’m just a little bit nervous for her,” Tim Thomason said.
He has every right to be nervous because the opening of school is stressful enough, but coronavirus has made it even more challenging.
“This has been the busiest summer in my whole career,” Ingram Tom Moore Principal Justin Crittenden said. “In 24 years of education, with 16 in administration, I don’t think I’ve worked that hard.”
Crittenden, however, said he thinks that Ingram and other small schools may be able to weather the pandemic better than others, but there’s still an air of uncertainty across the education community about how it will deal with potential outbreaks.
“I think there is an advantage there,” Crittenden said of managing a small school. “When you look at our numbers and see how few active cases, I think it gives a little bit more comfort to parents with all of the things we’re doing to mediate the problem.”
There was plenty of hustling going on among the high school staff as they worked to get students to where they needed to go — just getting schedules was the first order of duty. In Ingram, a majority of students opted in to return to class. Just 91 students, across all grades, decided to select virtual learning.
For those returning to class — at the high school — here’s what they were required to follow:
Everyone wears masks indoors. Outside, no mask required if social distancing can be maintained.
Traffic flow patterns and utilization of barriers designed to minimize student interactions during transition times.
Hand sanitizer stations at entry ways.
Visitors self-screening using posted QR code (attached to a Google Form)
Staff self-screens daily using Google Form prior to entering the building
And that’s the short list.
At Our Lady of the Hills College Prep, similar standards were put into place for the students coming back to school. Like Ingram, the majority of students chose to return to class, where they were greeted by Principal Therese Schwarz.
“It is so wonderful to have our Hawks back on campus and to see the faces of our remote learners,” Schwarz said via email. “God is good and we continue to place our trust in Him!”
As part of OLH’s reopening plan, a nine-page document was sent to parents and students that provided guidance from the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. Even in a small school like OLH, social distancing is a challenge. The students are spread out as much as possible, excess furniture has been removed and everything is thoroughly cleaned.
For Mass, chairs are marked off where students can and can’t sit in order to provide enough space between them.
However, for parents like Tim Thomason all of the precautions are a good thing, but he was not able to walk his daughter to class on her first day. That’s going to be a challenge for many parents, but Crittenden and Schwarz are the first to say that they believe their children are being cared for in the best possible way.
