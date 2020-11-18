In reading the daily times today, I was saddened to see that our cases have risen to around one thousand. This is likely due to the negligence and selfishness of following safety protocols. It was also said in the newspaper today that the mask order could not be “constitutionally enforced.” As a matter of fact it can...it is a matter of choice and it was chosen not too because some people felt it was taking away “freedom of choice.” Some people have chosen to be selfish and ignorant of this virus which has created the spike in cases. Unfortunately, a positive example has not been shown, therefore leading to some people to believe it’s not as serious. Unfortunately, there is no cure or vaccine for this type of behavior. What a sad, sad shame.
Kimberlee Keller, Kerrville
(1) comment
Agreed Ms. Keller. So many folks has been unfortunately and erroneously linked to the idea that wearing a mask is a political statement. Is is not. It is an IQ test and you can see who scores high and who doesn't. I think non-mask wearers in this time of a global pandemic, should be charged with assault with intent to cause harm.
