Plans for a road to ease traffic in the Riverhill neighborhood lost some momentum Tuesday morning.
After a spirited debate, Kerr County commissioners voted unanimously not to include the road in a bond package expected to be on the ballot this fall.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser, who represents Riverhill residents, said the road is necessary to reduce the number of travelers using Riverhill Boulevard as a shortcut between Texas 16 and Texas 173, and to reduce traffic expected from a future, nearby housing development and middle school. But he received pushback from some of his colleagues.
County Judge Rob Kelly said he was “100%, unequivocally opposed” to funding the road with a 2020 bond election, noting that there are multiple “cross arterial” roads needed in the county. A member of the capital improvements advisory committee, Bobby Templeton, recommended that land and buildings be funded with the bond, rather than roads and drainage.
“Any type of infrastructure would certainly not be on our recommended list,” Templeton said.
A preliminary concept for the proposed, 2.3-mile collector road, Bordeaux Boulevard, calls for it to begin in about the 2500 block of Bandera Highway and end at Texas 16 in about the 2100 block of Medina Highway, along the southern edge of Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Moser has said it could cost in the neighborhood of $5 million, and he proposed that the county pay for the portion outside the city. Sixty percent of the proposed road is outside the city.
The issue became a key talking point during the city of Kerrville’s discussions about the Vintage Heights development, which would add 510 homes just south of Riverhill. Residents in those neighborhoods expressed concern about the traffic issues, including construction traffic, to move through Riverhill Boulevard.
