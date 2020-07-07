A Hunt resident was arrested on accusations of driving while intoxicated, vandalism, assault and felony drug possession.
A Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Douglas Sterling Fuller on June 26. He had active warrants and has the following pending charges from various incidents in 2019 and this year:
Possession of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, a felony.
Injuring a person who is a child, elderly or disabled, a felony.
Driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Vandalism involving $750 to $2,500 in damage.
Fuller was in the Kerr County jail as of Monday on bonds totaling $102,500, according to county records.
