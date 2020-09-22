An attorney claims an informant for the Kerr County Sheriff’s office smoked methamphetamine after a sting operation before she met with investigators to hand over key evidence against his client.
The confidential informant had allegedly just purchased meth from defendant Jason Todd Newcombe on Sept. 3 in the parking lot of a store off Medina Highway.
But this information didn’t sway Judge Steven B. Ables, who ultimately opted not to throw out the evidence gathered in the case.
According to Brett Ferguson, Newbomb’s attorney, there’s an audio recording of the informant getting high as she drives to meet Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Purvis just after the alleged drug purchase.
“You hear her say or mumble something and then you hear the distinct sound of a lighter click, and the distinct sound of a sucking sound, like a pipe being sucked,” Ferguson told Judge Steven B. Ables during an Aug. 21 hearing.
The informant then yells the F-word, and “it sounds like she’s high at that point,” Ferguson told the judge.
Ferguson argued that because Purvis only searched the informant’s person and the front seat of her vehicle prior to the sting operation, there could have been drugs elsewhere in her vehicle, and because she opened the packaging containing the purchased meth, this constituted tampering, rendering the evidence suspect and her status as an informant unreliable.
After Purvis, during the hearing, told the court it took about two and a half minutes to meet the informant after the drug deal, Ferguson presented evidence showing it actually took at least 12 minutes. By the time the informant left the store after the alleged drug deal, the timestamp on the surveillance-audio recording is 16:10, and she meets Purvis shortly after the 28:05 mark, Ferguson said.
Ferguson asked Purvis why it would take that long to meet the informant if he met her a few blocks away.
“I have no idea, I don’t have those times in front of me; it was a short time frame, I can tell you that,” Purvis said.
Under Ferguson’s questioning, Purvis admitted he didn’t see the meth allegedly purchased by the informant before he directed a patrol deputy to conduct a traffic stop on Newcombe. The deputy was sworn in during the hearing and testified that the traffic stop was based on Purvis’ request, not on any traffic infraction committed by Newcombe. Ferguson argued this meant the deputy had no probable cause to stop Newcombe, because the informant hadn’t been verified to possess meth from the purchase, and any determination on the part of Purvis that she had was “mere guessing and a hunch that this known drug user is going to tell the truth this time.”
Purvis, however, testified that although the informant had used meth in the past, her service to police in prior cases was “always spot on.” He recalled only one informant among the hundreds he’s dealt with over the years who tried to deceive police, and this informant went to jail because of that deception, he said.
Ferguson asked the court to throw out evidence reportedly gathered from the informant.
“The methamphetamine seized in this case by and through the warrantless stop, detention and arrest of the defendant should be suppressed,” Ferguson argued in his motion to suppress. “Due to the fact that officers did not have valid verification that any illegal substance had been possessed, transferred or sold by Mr. Newcombe at the (time) the stop was initiated, there was no probable cause to stop the defendant. The stop, detention and subsequent arrest of the defendant was, therefore, illegal and any and all evidence seized or observed should be suppressed at trial, including but not limited to the detention of the defendant, the alleged tampering with evidence and the methamphetamine found in his truck.”
Ferguson argued his client’s rights were violated under the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, and he cited related state laws.
Ables took some time to consider the matter, and on Sept. 1, signed an order denying Ferguson’s motion to suppress. No reason beyond a consideration of the evidence is given in the order, but that’s customary. Judges aren’t required to explain the reasoning behind their orders, and they’re prohibited from discussing pending cases with people not involved in the case, such as the news media.
A pretrial hearing in the case is set before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Oct. 5.
Newcombe’s pending felony charges include:
Manufacturing or delivering from 1-4 grams of meth
Possessing 4-200 grams of meth with intent to deliver
Evidence tampering - stemming from allegations he tried to hide meth from the deputy who stopped him after the alleged drug deal
Newcombe, who is listed as having a Kerrville address, has been jailed 15 times in Kerr County since 2003 on charges related to drugs and alcohol, traffic offenses, assault and failing to appear in court. He is on parole for assault; he struck his girlfriend with his fists in 2013, according to an indictment attached to his guilty plea. Because he’s being accused of violating parole with the current criminal charges, he can’t be released even if he made bail.
