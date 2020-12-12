Ashlee Zirkel hit two three pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Lady Antlers to a 45-12 victory over Seguin.
Cassidy Harmon picked up where she left off scoring nine points including a shot from downtown during the game.
Tivy has played well on defense this season and this game was no exception.
Tivy was able to knock down three shots from behind the arc Friday night.
One area of concern was free throws as the Antlers were 4 of 12 from the charity stripe.
In JV action, the Lady Antlers won in triple overtime 33-27 over Seguin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.