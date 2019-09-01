The Kerrville Police Department released the following press release at 5:46 pm.:
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, at about 3:38 p.m., Officers from the Kerrville Police Department responded to a report of a man waving a knife in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street. When the first responding Officer arrived and made contact with the suspect, the suspect was found to be armed with a knife and threatened the Officer. Fearing for his life, the Officer on scene drew his service weapon and shot the suspect.
The Justice of the Peace arrived on scene and pronounced the suspect deceased. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.
The Officer involved, name withheld, has been placed on a non-punitive Administrative Leave pending the investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety — Texas Ranger and the Kerrville Police Department are handling the investigation. We will provide further details as the investigation progresses.
