Another round of testing for coronavirus will be held in Kerr County.
Emergency management coordinator William “Dub” Thomas, during a Monday-morning meeting with Kerr County commissioners, said the event will be at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
So far, only the day and location of the event are known. Thomas said more information will be released at a later date.
“I’m not sure if that’s going to be a walk-up like the last one was or if it’s going to be by appointment only,” Thomas told county commissioners during a meeting this morning.
Thomas reported the following numbers of county residents tested since the pandemic started:
- 3,110, Peterson Health
- 812, Texas Military Forces
- 675, nursing homes
- 747, a company used at the last testing event at the Doyle Community Center (some of these people tested may be residents of other counties, so this number may be modified downward, Thomas said.)
Thomas also reported that there are 198 active coronavirus infections in Kerr County. Since the pandemic began, 77 people have recovered and two had died, he said.
