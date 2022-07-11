The Kerrville-Kerr County Airport picked up 0.54 inches of rain over the weekend, not including any totals that fell on Monday for a few areas.
Other locations were skipped entirely — such is the case with summer pop-up storms.
It’s interesting to note that the storms over the past few days were fueled by 100-degree temperatures across the area. If it had been cooler, storms would have struggled to develop at all.
HEAT IS THE MAIN STORY
Tuesday brings more of the same. High pressure should allow mostly sunny skies to warm us into the 100- to 103-degree range Tuesday afternoon.
Once temperatures reach the middle to upper 90s, cumulus clouds should develop and a few of those clouds could develop into isolated thunderstorms.
Due to intense heating, storms could produce locally damaging wind gusts underneath them. Otherwise, lightning and brief downpours are the main impacts that are expected.
Winds remain out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph, except stronger near any thunderstorms that develop.
If outdoors, drink plenty of water and use sunscreen. Also remember to look before you lock your vehicle while running errands. This is an effort to make sure people or pets are not left unattended by accident during this heatwave.
WARM NIGHTS CONTINUE
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast overnight. Look for warm low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s for most areas.
Winds continue out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
INTENSE HEAT WEDNESDAY
Very hot weather conditions persist across the Hill Country Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies should allow daytime highs to climb to between 100 and 103 degrees.
There is a very low chance that a thunderstorm could pop up due to strong heating during the afternoon hours, similar to the past few days.
South-southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
ISOLATED STORMS THURSDAY
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area Thursday afternoon.
Daytime heating will trigger this activity if it can develop.
Highs warm into the upper 90s to near 102 degrees. There is disagreement about how high the temperatures might climb on Thursday, but either way, it remains above average.
