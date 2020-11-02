Roy Harp Donaldson, Jr.
May 1930 - October 2020
Roy H. Donaldson, Jr., age 90, passed away on October 29, 2020, in Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. He was born May 1, 1930, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He had been a resident of Kerrville, Texas, since 2001.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 53 years, Deloris Donaldson; children: Linda Zama and husband, Bill of Round Rock, Texas, and Gary Jefferson Donaldson and wife, Mary of Kinder, Louisiana; grandchildren, Sarah and Mike Schrader of Round Rock, Texas, David and wife, Maggie Zama of San Diego, California, Caitlin Zama and Chris Chilek of Austin, Texas, Taylor Donaldson and Ashley of Metairie, Louisiana, Amanda Donaldson of Lake Charles, Louisiana; nephew, Buzz and wife, Kathy of Austin, Texas; niece, Gail and husband, Danny Wight of Leander, Texas; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Violet Schrader and Elle Donaldson.
Roy was a member of the First United Methodist Church, The Sons of the American Revolution and The Sons of Confederate Veterans. He retired from the Biomedical Department of DuPont as a Senior Medical Service Representative after 26 years of service. He later retired as a Detective with 20 years of service in law enforcement. His interest was in the War Between the States, World War I and II and the history of the Constitution of the United States.
Before moving to Kerrville, Deloris and Roy had a farm in Gonzales County for a number of years, where he raised cattle. He enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, Kerrville, Texas.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
