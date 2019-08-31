Junction High needed just three big plays from running back Isaiah Gonzales — all in the first quarter — to hold on to a 27-24 victory over host Ingram Tom Moore in a non-district game Friday night.
Gonzales scored on runs of 51 and 68 yards and finished his scoring on a 75-yard punt return. Gonzales finished the night with 291 all-purpose yards for the Eagles.
There were plenty of chances for the Warriors, who had two leads during the game. Ingram marched down the field in just five plays — powered by the legs of quarterback Timothy Leatherman — to take an early 8-0 lead, but Gonzales proved to be the difference.
On the next possession, Gonzales raced through a gaping hole in the Ingram defense. Junction relied on the old-school straight-ahead place kicking of Will Chapman for extra points, and the Eagles settled to trail 8-7.
Leatherman had a solid night for the Warriors by rushing for 165 yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns. Where the Warriors struggled was through the year and Leatherman’s receivers didn’t help him by dropping numerous passes, including one on a deflection in the end zone that could have proven to be the game winner.
While Gonzales ran wild in the first half, the Warriors defense stepped up in the second and limited his productivity. He was held to 60 yards in the second half.
Gonzales also hurt the Eagles when he muffed a punt that led to a Warriors score. After the recovery, Leatherman scored on a 1-yard run and converted the 2-point try with a keeper.
The Warriors took a 22-21 lead on a 20-yard run by Andrew Burroughs. A 2-point conversion on a pass from Leatherman to Kameron Carrington boosted the lead to 24-22.
The lead wouldn’t last. After calling a timeout early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors got caught off guard on a sweep for a scoring run that gave the Eagles the lead for good.
